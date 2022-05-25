Officials offer water and boating safety tips ahead of Memorial Day weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The long holiday weekend is right around the corner and as many prepare to celebrate, Lake mead officials are sending out a stark warning, be safe and follow the rules.

Every year, while alcohol, drugs and failing to wear your life jacket are some of he biggest concerns, now there's new problems.

As water levels continue to drop, soft silt or mud is becoming a hazard along the shore lines.

Low water levels are also causing some difficulty, getting boats onto Lake Mead.

While officials say Lake Mead is still a very large body of water, The Bureau of Reclamation urges everyone to do their part to conserve water.

Lake Mead officials say planning ahead means you check all your safety equipment before heading out to the lake.

