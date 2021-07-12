Watch
Officials hold fact-finding review in deadly 2020 shooting involving Las Vegas police

Monday, a fact-finding review of a case involving Maurice Parker will take place where a district attorney determines whether officers acted appropriately.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We are close to finding out more about the death of a man killed by police in Las Vegas last year.

Parker was shot to death in October 2020.

Police say they were trying to arrest him at a convenience store in the northeast part of town and believed he had shot at a vehicle earlier in the day.

While taking him into custody, police also say Parker reached for a gun.

