Officials: 89-year-old man missing from Nye County has been found safe

UPDATE:

The Nye County Sheriff's Office said Wayne Weave has been found safely and thanks the public for their assistance.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Deputies in Nye County are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 89-year-old man.

Wayne Weaver was last seen at 4:30 p.m. Sunday near his home in the area of Simkins Road and Leslie Street, the Nye County Sheriff's Office announced in a Facebook post.

Weaver stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs approximately 230 pounds, sheriff's officials noted. He has short gray hair and blue eyes, and uses a walker.

Officials noted Weaver may be with a 34-year-old man identified as Joshua Graham. The two are believe to be traveling in a red Toyota Tacoma pickup truck with a camper shell. The pickup bears Nevada license plate 075-VNA.

Anyone who sees or located Weaver should contact the Nye County Sheriff's Office at 775-751-7000, option 5, or email sheriff@co.nye.nv.us.