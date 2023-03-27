Watch Now
Officials: 89-year-old man missing from Nye County has been found safe

Nye County Sheriff's Office
Wayne Weaver, 89, was last seen Sunday afternoon near his home in Pahrump, the Nye County Sheriff's Office said.
Posted at 9:35 AM, Mar 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-27 14:24:46-04

UPDATE:

The Nye County Sheriff's Office said Wayne Weave has been found safely and thanks the public for their assistance.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Deputies in Nye County are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 89-year-old man.

Wayne Weaver was last seen at 4:30 p.m. Sunday near his home in the area of Simkins Road and Leslie Street, the Nye County Sheriff's Office announced in a Facebook post.

Weaver stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs approximately 230 pounds, sheriff's officials noted. He has short gray hair and blue eyes, and uses a walker.

Officials noted Weaver may be with a 34-year-old man identified as Joshua Graham. The two are believe to be traveling in a red Toyota Tacoma pickup truck with a camper shell. The pickup bears Nevada license plate 075-VNA.

Wayne Weaver, an 89-year-old man missing from Pahrump, Nevada, may be traveling in a red Toyota Tacoma pickup truck with a camper shell, the Nye County Sheriff's Office said.

Anyone who sees or located Weaver should contact the Nye County Sheriff's Office at 775-751-7000, option 5, or email sheriff@co.nye.nv.us.

