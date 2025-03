NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department said they are responding to a helicopter crash at the North Las Vegas Airport on Sunday night.

Officers said they responded around 9:09 p.m. after the helicopter crashed during takeoff near the northwest corner of the airport. Officers said the helicopter is on its side.

At this time, officers said there are no serious injuries.

This in an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story.