LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The first-ever Super Bowl in Las Vegas will be a night to remember for a long time to come, but it's time to pass the ball.

Monday morning, leaders of the Super Bowl Host Committee gathered for a ceremonial hand-off of Super Bowl hosting duties to the next city on the clock: New Orleans.

Super Bowl LIX in February 2025 will be the 11th Big Game hosted in New Orleans.