October is 'Get a Little Out There' month in Nevada. Here's what that means.

Nevada has always been a land of discovery, and this October, Nevadans and visitors alike are encouraged to explore the state like never before.

Gov. Joe Lombardo has officially declared October as “Get a Little Out There” Month to shine a spotlight on the Silver State’s hidden treasures, natural beauty and pioneering spirit.

“Tourism remains a key driver of Nevada’s economy and plays a major role in enhancing the quality of life for all Nevadans,” Lombardo said. “This official proclamation serves to reinforce and celebrate the Silver State as a destination brimming with extraordinary experiences. We encourage all travelers to discover the multiple facets of the Silver State that they have yet to explore.

Whether it’s stargazing at some of the country’s darkest skies at Great Basin National Park, hiking through the Black Rock Desert or visiting ghost towns dotted throughout the state, “Get a Little Out There” Month encourages everyone to go off the beaten path.