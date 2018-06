A Nye County sheriff's sergeant rescued a woman who was unresponsive in her hot car earlier this week.

The incident in Pahrump Wednesday was caught on the sergeant's body camera. She had been in the vehicle for two hours. Neighbors were unable to wake her and all the doors were locked.

So the sergeant smashed the window and was able to get her out of the vehicle.

The woman was rushed to University Medical Center and is expected to be OK.