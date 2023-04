LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nye County Sherriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a juvenile found in Pahrump on Saturday.

According to a social media post, the child was found wandering the area of Wilson Road and Leslie Street on their own. Police are also seeking information about the juvenile's parents.

Those with any information on the juvenile or their parents are encouraged to contact the Nye County Sheriff's Office at 775-751-7000.