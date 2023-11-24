Nye County officer shoots, kills one person Thursday afternoon

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Thursday, one person was shot and killed by police in Nye County.

The Nye County Sheriff's Office released a statement Thanksgiving evening saying the shooting happened in the area of Basin and Dahlia at 2:35 p.m.

NCSO says the suspect was pronounced dead at Desert View Hospital. Their identity is not being released until next of kin can be notified.

On Monday, November 27, NCSO will release the name of the officer involved in the shooting along with more information about the circumstances.