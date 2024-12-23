Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Nye County deputy and K9 Zeus recovering from 'total loss' garage fire

thumbnail (4) copy.png
KTNV
A garage fire burned through a Nye County Deputy's home on Sunday morning.
thumbnail (4) copy.png
Posted

NYE COUNTY (KTNV) — A garage fire burned through the home of a Nye County deputy on Sunday morning.

The Nye County Sheriff's Office said Deputy Smith's garage with his cars inside was a total loss alongside k9 Zeus' kennel.

During the fire, k9 Zeus suffered some smoke inhalation but is expected to recover fully.

With insurance, Smith said it won't cover all the expenses. Zeus needs an outdoor kennel fence and a shed to continue his normal routine.

Square Posts (3) copy 3.png
Square Posts (3) copy 2.png

The sheriff's office asks if anyone would like to assist with expenses, you can contact the NCSO at 775-751-4255.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH