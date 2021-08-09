Nye County commissioner accuses Nevada governor's wife of profiting off masks

NYE COUNTY (KTNV) — Gov. Sisolak is responding to remarks made by a Nye County commissioner about Nevada's first lady Kathy Sisolak.

Commissioner Donna Cox, who is a Republican, was talking about the mask mandate when she said, "Kathy is Chinese. And you put two and two together. They actually said that her family in China owns a company that's making a lot of money off this issue."

She went on to say that the first lady is in the U.S. promoting and selling masks and called in monetarial and demanded that Sisolak step aside because of a conflict of interest.

The first lady was born in Ely. She and Sisolak met when he was a Nevada System of Education regent and were married a few weeks after he won the race for governor in 2018.

Gov. Sisolak responded to the comments saying, "I am furious after hearing vile, blatantly racist comments made against my wife -- a Nevada who has dedicated her life to making out state a better place."

He went on to say, "There is no room for this type of hateful speech from anyone, especially an elected official. They hurt our community, our state and the ones we love."