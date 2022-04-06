NV Energy warns Nevadans of a new phone scam

(KTNV) — According to NV Energy, the company has seen an increase of a new phone scam telling customers they need to pay for a new NV

Energy meter or meter upgrade. If the customer does not pay immediately, the scam threatens disconnection of services.

These calls can seem like they are coming from an NV Energy phone number.

NV Energy said they do not call customers and demand immediate payment for any reason. They also do not accept payments via Zelle, Venmo, MoneyPak, or Bitcoin, and they will never ask for payment through a QR or bar code. The company will also never ask for credit card information over the phone.

The company also said they perform Home Energy Assessments and Smart Thermostat installations by appointment only. An NV Energy representative will never come to your home offering an unscheduled service.

For other services, NV Energy says a technician may knock on your door to alert you of their presence before making repairs or installing equipment, but will not need to enter your home. The company advises people to check field employees badges and employee numbers before letting contractors enter your home.

Customers who may be at risk of having their power disconnected with the company will receive a ten day notice on their NV Energy bill, and 48-hour notice via U.S. Mail.

NV Energy urges people to refuse the scam call asking for immediate payment and call local law enforcement. If you have additional questions or want additional information, NV Energy said customers can go to nvenergy.com/scams and check their account at nvenergy.com/myaccount. Customers can call NV Energy's 24/7 customer service department in northern Nevada at 775-834-4444 and in southern Nevada at 702-402-5555.