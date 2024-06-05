NV Energy says it's ready for another summer scorcher

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — According to the calendar, it's not summer yet, but the extreme heat we're seeing in Southern Nevada would have one think otherwise.

The high temperature, according to Channel 13 meteorologist Justin Bruce, was expected to hit 108 in Las Vegas on Wednesday, well above the seasonal norm.

With the scorching Southern Nevada sun now bearing down, questions abound, as they usually do this time of year, about our power grid and its ability to keep up with electricity demand with all the air conditioners in overdrive.

According to NV Energy spokeswoman Meghin Delaney, the utility is ready to handle whatever summer throws its way in 2024.

"We prepare year-round for summer," Delaney said. "We're ready to meet that increased load from our customers. We feel really good about where our grid is at here in the early part of the summer."

Even with the unseasonably hot temps for early June, Delaney said it's not expected that NV Energy will put out a call to conserve power. The last time that happened was actually in September 2022, Delaney said.

"We do encourage our customers to always, if they can, cut back in certain areas," Delaney said. "We do recommend, if you're at home, keeping your thermostat at 78 degrees. Now, that seems pretty warm, but when it's 110 degrees outside, 78 feels pretty good."

If there's nobody home for an extended period — like during the work day — Delaney said NV Energy recommends cranking that thermostat up five degrees.

Energy prices are always a concern for homeowners and landlords, but Delaney said consumers in Southern Nevada will be getting a bit of a break this summer.

Because of lower fuel purchase rates, NV Energy expects the average customer in the Las Vegas Valley to have a power bill that's close to $50 cheaper in July when compared to the same month in 2023.

The average bill for a single-family residential customer is expected to be about $242 in July.

"We're excited about this," Delaney said. "Natural gas prices have gone, so those bills are expected to be lower."

Delaney said that NV Energy officials will keep a close eye on power consumption all summer. If extended periods of extreme heat hit the Western U.S., it's possible that the utility might have to look to purchase energy on the open market, which could lead to increased consumer prices.

For now, she said, nothing like that is on the horizon.

"We're hear to help our customers," Delaney said. "If you're struggling to pay your bill, please call us. We have programs and services to help you."

For more information about those programs, customers can call 702-402-5555 or visit the NV Energy website at nvenergy.com.

