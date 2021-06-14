NV Energy says it's prepared for high temperatures this week

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — NV Energy says it's prepared for the high temperatures this week and their PowerShift program can help customers save energy and money.

“NV Energy is prepared for the high temperatures coming this week, and we want to make sure our customers are, too,” said Patricia Rodriguez, NV Energy director of Demand Side Management. “PowerShift by NV Energy offers a variety of products and services to help all customers make their homes more energy-efficient, saving energy and lowering their bills, while staying comfortable.”

Air conditioning typically accounts for 60 to 70 percent of a summer electric bill. Free PowerShift Smart Thermostats can help lower air conditioning costs for an average single-family home by an average of $100 a year. Professionally installed, Smart Thermostats come with online access, a free mobile app and 24/7 customer support. When customers with a PowerShift Smart Thermostat participate in Community Energy Events initiated by NV Energy during times of peak summer energy demand, they’ll see additional savings. These events help reduce the overall electric load at a time when energy costs are higher, which benefits everyone.

Residential customers can also take a free Online Energy Assessment via MyAccount at nvenergy.com to learn how their home uses energy and to get recommendations to save. Free in-person Home Energy Assessments are also available to residential customers that help determine a home’s energy efficiency and then improve it. A PowerShift Energy Advisor will visit the home to inspect insulation levels, seals around windows and doors, lighting, the age of appliances, and more, then provide personalized energy-saving tips to keep the savings going all year round.

Eligible customers can also take part in PowerShift’s free Qualified Appliance Replacement, which will replace select older, inefficient refrigerators and electric dryers with newer, more energy-efficient models. It also includes installation of several energy-saving products.

PowerShift tools, coupled with the following conservation tips, can keep the inside comfortable when the outside heats up:

· Set your thermostat to 78 degrees when you are home and several degrees higher when you are away.

· Maintain your air conditioner by regularly changing air filters and cleaning condenser coils, making sure they are free from debris.

· Replace incandescent light bulbs with more efficient LED bulbs, which can save approximately $7 per year on energy costs for each bulb installed.

· Use your outdoor barbecue, rather than your kitchen oven, when possible to prevent excess heat build-up in your home.

· Use pool trippers to reduce the time your swimming pool pump runs – eight to twelve hours a day is plenty.

Customers can also avoid spikes in summer bills by signing up for NV Energy’s Equal Payment Program, which takes their average power usage from the last 12 months and divides it into equal monthly payments.

To save energy and money with PowerShift tools or for more information here.