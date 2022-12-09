NV Energy reporting power outage near Neon Museum

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — NV Energy said about 1,900 customers are experiencing a power outage.

The Neon Museum is included in the outage, saying that an expected time for the power to come back on is around 7:30 p.m.

***NOTICE***

Due to an area-wide power outage, the museum is currently closed. Nevada Energy estimates power to be restored by 7:30 p.m. Please check back for updates to our expected reopening. Missed tour tickets will be refunded automatically. Customer service: 702.387.6366 — The Neon Museum (@NeonMuseum) December 9, 2022

NV Energy said the cause of the power outage is still under investigation.