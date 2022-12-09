Watch Now
NV Energy reporting power outage near Neon Museum

Posted at 6:11 PM, Dec 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-08 21:11:58-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — NV Energy said about 1,900 customers are experiencing a power outage.

The Neon Museum is included in the outage, saying that an expected time for the power to come back on is around 7:30 p.m.

NV Energy said the cause of the power outage is still under investigation.

