NV Energy power outage for more than 2,200 customers in east valley now restored

FRIDAY — NV Energy is now reporting that the power outage affecting more than 2,200 customers in the east valley is now restored.

Thursday — NV Energy is reporting more than 2,200 customers are without power Thursday night in the east valley.

According to their website, the outage is concentrated primarily in the 89122 zip code.

As of 10:30 p.m. Thursday, the cause of the outage is under investigation and it is not known when power will be restored.

