NV Energy: Possible power outage on Mount Charleston Thursday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — NV Energy says it is monitoring fire weather conditions on Mount Charleston and there may be a possible outage on Thursday, May 20 starting at 9 a.m.

It's expected to impact 470 customers and last around 25 hours.

Impacted customers have been notified via phone, text and email messages, NV Energy says. It will continue to monitor fire weather conditions and will provide regular updates on the status of the outage.

Customers are encouraged to have an emergency plan in place. This PSOM event may be adjusted or canceled if weather conditions change.

PSOM is a key measure of defense to help protect the community and environment from wildfires. During a PSOM event, power is shut off for safety in order to help prevent power lines or debris blowing into power lines and other equipment from causing a wildfire when certain environmental conditions are met.

During the PSOM event, NV Energy will open a Customer Resource Center (CRC) from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on May 20 and from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on May 21 or for the duration of the outage event, at the Retreat at Charleston Peak on 2755 Kyle Canyon Road.

The CRC will offer impacted customers ice, charging devices, light snacks and access to WiFi.