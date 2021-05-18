NV Energy monitoring fire risk on Mount Charleston, possible outage Wednesday

MOUNT CHARLESTON (KTNV) — NV Energy says it is monitoring fire weather conditions on Mount Charleston and a Public Safety Outage Management event is possible on May 19 starting at 6 p.m.

The outage will impact 470 customers and is expected to last approximately 40 hours.

This timeframe includes the duration of the weather event and an estimate of how long it will take crews to inspect the lines for damage, vegetation or debris in order to begin safely restoring power.

Please note that the restoration time may change based on weather conditions or if crews must make repairs to equipment.

Impacted customers have been notified via phone, text and email messages.

NV Energy will continue to monitor fire weather conditions and will provide regular updates on the status of the outage.

Customers are encouraged to have an emergency plan in place. This PSOM event may be adjusted or canceled if weather conditions change.

PSOM is a key measure of defense to help protect the community and environment from wildfires. During a PSOM event, power is shut off for safety in order to help prevent power lines or debris blowing into power lines and other equipment from causing a wildfire when certain environmental conditions are met.