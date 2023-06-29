NV Energy lowering rates July 1st; Las Vegas business feels relief

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — While the cost of everything seems to be going up — NV Energy is doing the opposite.

The company announced good news for valley residents and businesses.

Stepping into Starburst Parlor, is like stepping back in time. Owner Jill Shlesinger says this business is her baby.

Until she felt the impact of inflation, her business has been booming since the pandemic. Street construction and rising summer temperatures mean costly energy bills.

"When they pull that payment every month it hits me like getting socked in the stomach," Shlesinger said. "Like okay, 900$ just came out to pay the power bill!"

She says she walks the line every day to keep the doors open to her business.

However, relief is on the way.

While NV Energy is not turning back the clock to the 1950s — in 2023, they are putting a pause on raising their energy bill rates.

On Tuesday, the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada approved a rate reduction for NV Energy customers.

Starting July 1st, customers could see rates lowered by 5 to 16 percent.

In a statement, NV Energy says they’re, “glad to be able to step in and deliver a solution for our customers, who have been impacted by the higher purchased power and natural gas prices."