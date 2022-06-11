Watch
NV Energy issues PSOM warning for Mt. Charleston

Posted at 2:51 PM, Jun 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-11 17:51:39-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — NV Energy issued a Public Safety Outage Management warning due to elevated fire weather conditions forecast for the Mt. Charleston area on Saturday.

Sunday between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. is when the event is most likely to occur according to NV Energy for PSOM zones of Kyle Canyon and Angel Peak.

The outage is expected to end June 13 around 9 a.m. and will impact roughly 470 people.

Although impacted customers have been notified via phone, text, and email a Customer Resource Center will be available at the Retreat at Charleston Park located at 2755 Kyle Canyon Rd., Mt. Charleston, NV 89124.

More information about upcoming weather can be found online at https://www.ktnv.com/weather.

