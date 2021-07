LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — NV Energy is reporting over 7,100 customers are currently without power in Clark County.

Here is a look at the most impacted zip codes:



89106 - 1,302 customers

89110 - 746 customers

89121 - 1989 customers

89147 - 591 customers

89156 - 1594 customers

89169 - 102 customers

For more information and to check the status of your address visit nvenergy.com/outages/map-view.