NV Energy asks customers to conserve energy between 5-8 p.m.

NEVADA (KTNV) — NV Energy is asking its customers to be extra diligent about conserving energy on Wednesday and Thursday as excessive heat in the region may cause supply issues.

The company says it is able to supply energy to its customers, but the conservation "ensures our electric grid is in the best position possible during periods of high energy demand."

The following notice was posted to the NV Energy website on Wednesday:

NV Energy is urging its electric customers in both northern and southern Nevada to conserve electricity today and tomorrow between 5 and 8 p.m. in order to offset energy supply issues caused by excessive heat in California and Nevada, gas supply and energy constraints, and access to market power.

While NV Energy is fully prepared to supply energy to its customers today and tomorrow through both our owned and contracted generation and market purchases, conservation ensures our electric grid is in the best position possible during periods of high energy demand.

Effective measures to conserve energy during this time period include:

Turn off unnecessary lights

Avoid using large electrical appliances such as dishwashers, washing machines and electric clothes dryers

Adjust the thermostat to 78 degrees or higher to reduce the use of air conditioning, barring any medical issues, and use ceiling fans to cool people and pets. Pre-cool your home prior to 5 p.m.

Keep the refrigerator and freezer closed as much as possible

Turn off pool pumps

Unplug appliances not in use

Close window coverings to keep the heat out

Do not charge electric vehicles between 5 and 8 p.m.

More energy-saving information is available at nvenergy.com/powershift.

“With high temperatures forecasted this week, we are anticipating higher energy demand across the western U.S. that could contribute to energy supply constraints today,” said Josh Langdon, NV Energy vice president of transmission.

“We appreciate the support of our customers to voluntarily reduce their energy use between 5 and 8 p.m. today. Collectively, small actions taken by our customers will go a long way toward helping NV Energy continue to maintain a stable power grid and reliable service.”

For more information about the current status of the company’s electric system visit nvenergy.com or follow NV Energy on Facebook and Twitter.

