NV Energy accepting applicants for expanded program that saves customers about 10 to 18 percent

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — NV Energy said open enrollment starts Friday for their Expanded Solar Access Program.

According to a media release, enrollment begins Sept. 1 and ends Oct. 31.

The Expanded Solar Access Program allows businesses and residents to receive solar energy from a utility-scale or community-based solar resource instead of a private solar system on their property.

Officials said low-income eligible customers are guaranteed a lower rate for energy than the standard rate, other customers will also likely see a credit on their bill as part of participating in the program.

“NV Energy’s ESAP is a great opportunity that allows eligible residential and business customers the opportunity to get their electricity mix from utility-scale and community-based solar resources without requiring a solar system installation on the property,” said Antoine Tilmon, NV Energy’s vice president of customer operations. “ESAP is driving the development of more clean energy to serve NV Energy customers, bringing both environmental and economic benefits to Nevada.”

The energy service said participants had seen savings of about 10 to 18 percent on electric consumption in 2023.

Those already participating in the program are said to receive a notice to update their documentation to remain in the program for 2024. Officials note that applying does not guarantee enrollment.

For more information and the application, visit NV Energy's website.