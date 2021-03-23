NV Energy: Power restored to several customers in east Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — According to NV Energy, multiple customers were without power on the east side of town early Tuesday morning.

The power company was reporting about 1,650 households were without power at around 6 a.m. near U.S. 95 and Eastern Avenue.

We’re getting reports of a power outage on the Northeast side of town, causing some traffic lights to be out along I-95 at Eastern Ave. #ProblemSolverTraffic pic.twitter.com/QJR2dwwKwN — Zora Asberry (@ZoraAsberryKTNV) March 23, 2021

NV Energy was able to restore power to the area just before 7 a.m. but did not share an immediate cause of the outage.

For the full list of outages visit here.

