NV Energy: Power restored to several customers in east Las Vegas

1,600+ were without power Tuesday morning
Posted at 6:08 AM, Mar 23, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — According to NV Energy, multiple customers were without power on the east side of town early Tuesday morning.

The power company was reporting about 1,650 households were without power at around 6 a.m. near U.S. 95 and Eastern Avenue.

NV Energy was able to restore power to the area just before 7 a.m. but did not share an immediate cause of the outage.

For the full list of outages visit here.

