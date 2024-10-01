Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Nude Donald Trump statue outside of Las Vegas removed at request of county commissioner

The statue was put up on Saturday by a touring artist.
43-foot nude Donald Trump statue in Las Vegas
"Crooked and Obscene" artist
43-foot nude Donald Trump statue in Las Vegas
43-foot nude Donald Trump statue in Las Vegas
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The 43-foot nude Donald Trump statue that was towering over Interstate 15 on the way to Utah Saturday was taken down, according to Clark County officials.

A statement was issued by the county stating that the statue was displayed on private property.

The county said Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick reached out to the property owners and asked for it to be taken down.

The artist said the "Crooked and Obscene" nude statue was put up to provoke thought and open conversation about the "complexities of political power and leadership."

43-foot nude statue of Donald Trump in Las Vegas
43-foot nude statue of Donald Trump in Las Vegas

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH