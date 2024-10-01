Nude Donald Trump statue outside of Las Vegas removed at request of county commissioner

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The 43-foot nude Donald Trump statue that was towering over Interstate 15 on the way to Utah Saturday was taken down, according to Clark County officials.

A statement was issued by the county stating that the statue was displayed on private property.

Clark County statement regarding the statue of Donald Trump that was put up outside Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/xm6WnOAiUE — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) October 1, 2024

The county said Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick reached out to the property owners and asked for it to be taken down.

The artist said the "Crooked and Obscene" nude statue was put up to provoke thought and open conversation about the "complexities of political power and leadership."