Watch
Local News

Actions

NPS reminds visitors to use only approved flotation devices when visiting Lake Mead

Aerial view of Lake Mead
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Jason Harvey/KTNV
Aerial view of Lake Mead
Posted at 3:19 PM, Apr 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-30 18:19:25-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The National Park Service is reminding the public only to use approved flotation devices when visiting Lake Mead.

NPS reports the use of prohibited pool toys has led to multiple drownings. Those devices include inflatable armbands, beach balls, and pool noodles.

The key difference between prohibited floating devices and approved floating devices is the approval of the United States Coast Guard.

Prohibited floating devices often have warnings stating they aren’t intended for use in lakes or large open bodies of water according to NPS.

More information on swimming at Lake Mead can be found nps.gov.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH