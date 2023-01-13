NPS announces prescribed burn for hazardous fuel reduction in Lake Mead National Recreation Area

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Lake Mead National Recreation Area is set to conduct a prescribed burn for hazardous fuel reduction in two different locations during the week of January 16, 2023.

According to a release, the burn is planned to occur in the old Hemenway Campground, where 7 acres of piles accumulated from previous hazardous fuels projects will be burned. The second project, located at Rogers Spring, will treat approximately 3 acres of dried vegetation piles remaining from a habitat restoration project.

NPS says the Hemenway Campground project is expected to start on January 17 and be completed in one day, and will be visible to travelers on Lakeshore Road, Boulder City, Lake Las Vegas, and surrounding areas near Boulder Beach.

The Rogers Spring project, which is located off Northshore Road, will require the closure of the Rogers Spring Parking Area from January 18 through January 19, and smoke may be visible to travelers on Northshore Road and visitors to the northern section of the park.

Visitors to the area may see smoke, active fire, and firefighters during the burn and are advised to drive slowly and follow all instructions from firefighters. Smoke impacts are expected to be minimal and short-lived. More information about air quality and smoke can be found at fire.airnow.gov.