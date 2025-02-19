Notice: Weather conditions impacting Channel 13 in Laughlin and Bullhead City viewing areas

(KTNV) — Due to weather conditions on Feb. 14, 2025, in the Las Vegas area, KTNV Channel 13 experienced an antenna failure that serves the Las Vegas Valley.

We are currently on our auxiliary antenna serving over-the-air viewers.

The main antenna also provided a signal to the translator on Spirit Peak (Spirit Mountain) that serves the Laughlin and Bullhead City areas. This area is currently down.

Channel 13 is working on the Spirit Peak equipment to restore service as quickly as possible, but it could take several days as we are sourcing parts and materials to make the necessary repairs needed.

Channel 13 will continue to service the Laughlin and Bullhead City areas moving forward.

Thank you for your patience.

Channel 13 is available online at KTNV.com/LIVE. Channel 13 is also available to stream on YouTube TV, FuboTV, Roku and local Channel 13 content such as our mobile app that you can download on the Apple Store or Google Play store.

For full list of applications, visit our Where to Watch page by clicking the link here.

Scripps News Group can be streamed for free on Samsung TV Plus.