Northwest Las Vegas house fire sends 3 to hospital, displaces 11

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A northwest Las Vegas home caught on fire overnight, sending three people to the hospital as a precaution and displacing 11 people from their homes.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. The American Red Cross is assisting those that are displaced.

Las Vegas Firefighters responded at 3:02 a.m. on Friday, June 17 to 3332 Crystal Tower Street in the northwest part of the city.

On arrival, the front of a two-story wood frame/stucco house was on fire around the garage, and two vehicles parked in the driveway were also on fire. Firefighters were told on arrival that everyone was out of the house.

Firefighters had most of the fire out within 30 minutes.

Two occupants of the house were taken to the hospital to be checked out for minor smoke inhalation. A firefighter was also taken to the hospital for observation after complaining of chest discomfort.

It appears that the fire started in the garage and spread outside to the vehicles in the driveway. A vehicle in the garage was also destroyed. Although the bulk of the fire was confined to the garage, there was extensive black smoke damage throughout the rest of the house. A damage estimate was not available.

Seven adults and four children live in the house and are displaced, and are currently being assisted by American Red Cross.

Three pet dogs were also rescued by firefighters, and no injuries to the pets were reported.