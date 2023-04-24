Watch Now
Northern lights make rare appearance across Nevada skies Sunday night

Northern Lights aurora seen near Coyote Springs on Highway 93, about one hour north of Las Vegas (Courtesy of Steven Lane).
Posted at 11:32 AM, Apr 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-24 14:32:17-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Residents across the state had a rare chance to see the Northern Lights glowing up in the Nevada sky Sunday night.

The severe geomagnetic storm, a large disturbance in Earth's magnetic field, caused the famous colorful displays more common closer to the North Pole to dip as far down as southern Nevada.

The lights were visible across the state on April 23. Northern Nevada areas such as Sparks, Winnemucca and the Lake Tahoe basin got a glimpse at the green and purple hues, as did southern Nevada areas near Area 51 and Coyote Springs outside of Las Vegas.

The National Weather Service (NWS) reported a burst of energy from the sun on April 21 arrived to Earth on Sunday, creating the unusual conditions for an expanded aurora range.

In addition to a colorful night sky, NWS predicted the geomagnetic storm would impact GPS services and power grid voltage control problems—but that there was no action or preparation required by the public.

