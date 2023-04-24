Northern lights make rare appearance across Nevada skies Sunday night

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Residents across the state had a rare chance to see the Northern Lights glowing up in the Nevada sky Sunday night.

The severe geomagnetic storm, a large disturbance in Earth's magnetic field, caused the famous colorful displays more common closer to the North Pole to dip as far down as southern Nevada.

Looks like our buddy @DhavaliLama also made the trek north of Las Vegas to catch the #NorthernLights! https://t.co/jb8y2ReaXo — Justin Bruce (@just1nbruce) April 24, 2023

The lights were visible across the state on April 23. Northern Nevada areas such as Sparks, Winnemucca and the Lake Tahoe basin got a glimpse at the green and purple hues, as did southern Nevada areas near Area 51 and Coyote Springs outside of Las Vegas.

The National Weather Service (NWS) reported a burst of energy from the sun on April 21 arrived to Earth on Sunday, creating the unusual conditions for an expanded aurora range.

In addition to a colorful night sky, NWS predicted the geomagnetic storm would impact GPS services and power grid voltage control problems—but that there was no action or preparation required by the public.