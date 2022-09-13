Watch Now
Northeastern Clark County under flash flood warning Tuesday afternoon

Rain spatters the windshield driving on U.S. 95 in Las Vegas during a storm on Monday, July 25, 2022.
Posted at 2:01 PM, Sep 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-13 17:01:50-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A flash flood warning was issued for northeastern Clark County until 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service office in Las Vegas issued the warning just after 1:30 p.m. due to "heavy rain, capable of flash flooding" occurring in the area.

Forecasters reminded the public to "turn around, don't drown" if you encounter a flooded roadway.

The impacted area includes Valley of Fire Highway and Interstate 15 in northeastern Clark County.

NWS called the flash flood damage threat "considerable."

Track radar and read or watch the full forecast with 13 Action News meteorologists at ktnv.com/weather.

