Northeastern Clark County under flash flood warning Tuesday afternoon

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A flash flood warning was issued for northeastern Clark County until 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service office in Las Vegas issued the warning just after 1:30 p.m. due to "heavy rain, capable of flash flooding" occurring in the area.

⚠️Flash Flood Warning⚠️



📍North Eastern Clark County



⌚Until 4:30 PM



⛈️ Heavy rain, capable of flash flooding, is occurring in the area. If you encounter a flooded roadway; turn around, don't drown. #NVwx pic.twitter.com/O2NvsZu9Id — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) September 13, 2022

Forecasters reminded the public to "turn around, don't drown" if you encounter a flooded roadway.

The impacted area includes Valley of Fire Highway and Interstate 15 in northeastern Clark County.

NWS called the flash flood damage threat "considerable."

