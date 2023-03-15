Watch Now
Northbound lanes reopening after police shut down US-95 at Tropicana

Rachel Moore/KTNV
Northbound lanes are reopening US-95 at Tropicana following a closure due to police activity on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. <br/>
Posted at 6:50 AM, Mar 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-15 09:50:13-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — All northbound lanes on US-95 at Tropicana were shut down on Wednesday morning, causing massive delays for those traveling in southern valley.

Metro Police say officers were responding to reports of an individual with "self-inflicted injuries" on the highway. The individual
was immediately transported to a local hospital, though the extent of their injuries is unknown.

According to RTC of Southern Nevada, the left lanes of the Tropicana off-ramp are now open, though the right lane remains blocked. Additionally, drivers can take the Tropicana on-ramp to continue north on US-95, and all southbound lanes remain open.

The investigation is ongoing, though police say the Tropicana overpass may remain closed for two hours.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

