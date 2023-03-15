Northbound lanes reopening after police shut down US-95 at Tropicana

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — All northbound lanes on US-95 at Tropicana were shut down on Wednesday morning, causing massive delays for those traveling in southern valley.

Big traffic problem! The 95 northbound is shut down before Tropicana Ave. and the backup extends as far south as Russell Rd. Avoid this area. Hop off 95 northbound at Sunset Rd. or Galleria Dr. and stick to surface streets, hop back on at Flamingo Rd. pic.twitter.com/y7cxOLc7Gp — Justin Bruce (@just1nbruce) March 15, 2023

Metro Police say officers were responding to reports of an individual with "self-inflicted injuries" on the highway. The individual

was immediately transported to a local hospital, though the extent of their injuries is unknown.

According to RTC of Southern Nevada, the left lanes of the Tropicana off-ramp are now open, though the right lane remains blocked. Additionally, drivers can take the Tropicana on-ramp to continue north on US-95, and all southbound lanes remain open.

took 25m on 95N/515N from russell to tropicana...#nevada state police opened 2 lanes but traffic is still bad...southbound lookie-loos are backing up traffic too #lasvegas pic.twitter.com/XfE3766Y39 — rachel moore (@rachelann_moore) March 15, 2023

The investigation is ongoing, though police say the Tropicana overpass may remain closed for two hours.