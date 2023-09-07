North Las Vegas youth get job opportunities, resources at new Employ-NV Youth Hub at Alexander Library

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In a significant boost for the youth of North Las Vegas, a new space has emerged to provide valuable employment resources and job counseling.

On Thursday, the Employ-NV Youth Hub celebrated the grand opening of its new Employment Center at the Alexander Library in North Las Vegas.

Teenagers and young adults aged 16 to 24 can access an array of services, including workshops, skill-building through virtual reality headsets, and internships—all free of charge.

Forrest Lewis, Director of the North Las Vegas Library District, says he is excited about the new center, "I think that it's amazing to have this place—a safe space where teens can come in, and we can provide them with the services to secure great job opportunities that are coming in the valley."

The Employ-NV Youth Hub goes the extra mile by offering innovative virtual reality (VR) experiences to enhance career skills.

Dee Hanzy, Programs Manager, explained, "I think that we have about a dozen career training on this virtual headset. For example, they can put this headset on and actually change the oil in a car. Another in-demand occupation would be welding, and they can put this headset on to practice welding."

To learn more about the Employ-NV Youth Hub and the opportunities it provides for young job seekers, you can find additional information here.