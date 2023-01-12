North Las Vegas secures most federal earmarks in Nevada, totaling $6.3 million

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The City of North Las Vegas has been granted the most federal earmarks of any jurisdiction in Nevada, resulting in more than $6.3 million in funding for resident services and programming.

According to a recent statement from the city of North Las Vegas, eight of their FY23 requests were approved in the federal omnibus budget. These funds will be used to support police, fire, court, utility, community services, and economic development programs and projects within the City.

The approved projects can be seen below.

Department Description Amount Granted Fire Crisis Response Unit - create a Crisis Response Unit staffed by a licensed social worker, paramedic, and EMT who are specially trained to respond to situations involving individuals with mental health or substance abuse issues, ensuring the safety of everyone involved $875,000 Municipal Court Case Management System upgrade to increase online services for the public - will allow the court to hold virtual hearings, send automated notifications, and offer a full suite of online dispute resolutions $300,000 Police Police Officer Wellness Program - will promote officers' physical and mental health and wellbeing $145,000 Community Services NLV Small Business Forgivable Loan Program - recapitalize the City’s existing program, which provides loans to small businesses, prioritizing low-income communities, minority, and women-owned businesses $750,000 Economic Development NLV Small Business Connector - continue a pilot program launched by the City to provide services to small businesses including advisory sessions, business plan development, permitting and licensing assistance, workshops, and navigation of grant and loan programs. $180,000 Utilities Robinson Well rehabilitation- rehabilitate a groundwater production well $2,500,000 Community Services Urban Center for Advanced Agricultural Technologies - expand this facility through the renovation of the commercial demonstration kitchen, expansion of education spaces, installation of new utilities, and other facility upgrades $1,500,000 Police Technology upgrade - upgrade audio/visual equipment for more efficient communication and training $100,000 Total Awarded $6,350,000

In 2021, federal earmarks in omnibus appropriations will be reinstated to direct cash to local projects. The City of North Las Vegas made 12 requests, eight of which were approved.

Those interested in learning more can visit the City of North Las Vegas website at cityofnorthlasvegas.com.