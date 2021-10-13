North Las Vegas police team up with Grace Point Church for community blood drive

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department has partnered with Grace Point Church and Vitalant to host a Community Blood Drive in support of the National Faith & Blue Weekend. This event is one of many across the country where law enforcement and faith-based organizations are coming together to focus on the importance of community and connection.

National Faith & Blue builds bridges and breaks down biases through activities and outreach between police officers and the communities they serve.

The event runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Oct. 13, at Grace Point Church, located at 3794 W Ann Road in North Las Vegas.

In addition to a traditional whole blood donation, you can schedule an appointment to make a Power Red/Double Red blood cell donation. Power Red/Double Red donations can help nearly twice the number of people by collecting only your red blood cells and then safely and comfortably returning your plasma and platelets to you.

There has been an ongoing, critical need for blood donations throughout the pandemic, so giving blood is a great way to support the efforts of first responders and medical facilities to help our community.

To schedule an appointment, you can call Vitalant (877-258-4825) or visit their website for the online Donor Portal.

Those who donate will be provided with juice, snacks, an assortment of gourmet donuts, and a free Capriotti's Sandwich Coupon.