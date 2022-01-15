North Las Vegas police stress importance of driving sober, wearing seatbelt after serious crash

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — North Las Vegas police are stressing the importance of driving sober and wearing a seatbelt after a man was put on life support following a suspected DUI crash.

Officers responded to the scene of the crash around 11:30 p.m. Friday near Cheyenne Avenue and Civic Center Drive.

Investigators say a red Ford Mustang convertible, driven by a man believed to be in his 50s with a passenger believed to be in his 30s, was traveling westbound on Cheyenne when it tried to make a left turn into a shopping plaza.

As the Mustang was turning, police say the car failed to yield to a silver Ford Fusion traveling eastbound on Cheyenne. The Fusion was speeding, police say.

The two men in the Mustang were not wearing seatbelts and were thrown from the vehicle, according to police.

The men and the other driver, a woman believed to be in her 30s, were all transported to University Medical Center.

The driver of the mustang was placed on life support. The other two people had non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

Speed, impairment and not wearing a seatbelt are believed to be factors in the crash, police say.

"The North Las Vegas Police Department would like to emphasize the importance of driving sober," said Officer Alexander Cuevas, "and wearing your seatbelt."

Anyone with more information is asked to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at (702) 633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 to submit an anonymous tip.

