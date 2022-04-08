North Las Vegas police seek missing endangered man last seen near Balcones Fault Avenue

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are asking for help finding 40-year-old Jonathan Mathieu Thomas who went missing in North Las Vegas.

According to authorities, Thomas has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and psychosis. He does not have access to his medications.

Police say, due to a mentally diminished capacity, he is said to have the mindset of a 10-year-old and unable to hold a rational conversation.

Thomas was last seen on Thursday, April 7 around 8 p.m. near his home located on the 3000 block of Balcones Fault Avenue, near Centennial Parkway between Losee and Pecos roads.

He is described as being about 6 feet tall and weighing around 175 pounds. Police say he has a full goatee, brown eyes, short black hair, "rotten" teeth, no tattoos or physical defects such as scars or bruises.

He was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, blue jacket with puffed ridges, blue jeans and gray tennis shoes with a big “N” on the side, possibly New Balance brand.

All hospitals are asked to check their registries for Thomas or any John/Jane Doe matching the above description and to notify the police immediately if found.

It should be noted that HIPPA permits disclosure upon request to law enforcement and is authorized pursuant to 45 C.F.R. section 154.512.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Thomas is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department immediately at 702-633-9111.

