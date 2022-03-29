North Las Vegas police seek help finding missing 75-year-old woman

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are asking for help finding a 75-year-old woman who went missing in North Las Vegas.

Rosa Maria Lopez was last seen on Monday, March 28 around 11 p.m. in her home on the 1000 block of West Carey Grove Avenue, near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Carey Avenue.

Police say Lopez was discovered missing by her family around 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

Lopez is described as being around 4 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing around 115 pounds. She has short light brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a light purple shirt with a flower print, dark blue sweats, black sketcher shoes.

Authorities say Lopez has dementia and is diabetic. She does not have access to her medications.

All hospitals are asked to check their registries for Lopez or any Jane Doe matching the above description and to notify the police immediately if found. It should be noted that HIPPA permits disclosure upon request to law enforcement, and is authorized pursuant, 45 C.F.R. section 154.512.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lopez is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department immediately at 702-633-9111.