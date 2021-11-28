North Las Vegas police say they need help to locate missing man

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are asking for the community's help to locate a 32-year-old man who went missing in North Las Vegas.

32-year-old Christopher Anderson was last seen on Nov. 25 at about 4:00 p.m. near his residence located on the 3000 block of Honeysuckle Avenue.

Anderson is described as a Black male, about 5-foot-5, and about 140 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last wearing a grey sweater and black jogger pants.

Anderson is non-verbal, schizophrenic, and suffers from a diminished mental capacity in which he operates at an age level of less than a teenager. He does not have access to his medication.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Anderson is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department immediately at 702-633-9111.