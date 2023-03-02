Watch Now
North Las Vegas police said a son found his parents dead with gunshot wounds

Posted at 5:02 PM, Mar 01, 2023
NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department said a juvenile male found his parents dead Tuesday late afternoon.

Police said they responded to the 1900 block of Tallow Tree Avenue around 4 p.m. This is near Carey Avenue and MLK Boulevard.

Police said both parents had gunshot wounds. Police are investigating the scene as a murder-suicide by the detective bureau.

"As to not interfere with the integrity of the investigation, no further details will be released at this time," police said.

