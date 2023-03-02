North Las Vegas police said a son found his parents dead with gunshot wounds

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department said a juvenile male found his parents dead Tuesday late afternoon.

Police said they responded to the 1900 block of Tallow Tree Avenue around 4 p.m. This is near Carey Avenue and MLK Boulevard.

Police said both parents had gunshot wounds. Police are investigating the scene as a murder-suicide by the detective bureau.

"As to not interfere with the integrity of the investigation, no further details will be released at this time," police said.

KTNV will provide more updates as they become available.