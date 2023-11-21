North Las Vegas police said 3 were shot at house party, suspects fled before police arrival

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department said three adult males were shot at a party Saturday night.

Police said the shooting happened in the 3500 block of Tesoro Del Valle Court around 11:38 p.m. This is near E. Tropical Parkway and N. Pecos Road.

Arriving officers said they found two adult males suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. A third arrived at a nearby hospital, also suffering from a gunshot wound. All three males are in their late teens or early 20s, according to police.

All were transported to UMC Trauma Hospital with "serious but non-life-threatening injuries."

Investigation by NLVPD detectives revealed that numerous people were attending a party at the residence before the shooting happened. The suspects of the shooting fled the scene before police could arrive.

"No arrests have been made in relation to the shooting," police said. "However, detectives believe this was an isolated incident."

The investigation is in the preliminary stages, and no additional information is available at this time, police said.

Police urge anyone with information about this crime to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.