North Las Vegas police reports increase in car thefts, carjackings

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Since the start of the year, the North Las Vegas Police Department reported 132 car thefts city wide, an increase of about 22% from December 2021.

By February of 2022, NVLPD reported 145 car thefts citywide, totaling 277 car thefts since the start of the year.

Police say the most common vehicles stolen was the Honda Accord and the GMC Sierra.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, "a motor vehicle was stolen every 43.8 seconds in the United States in 2019."

North Las Vegas police say thieves want anything they can grab such as a wheel, doors, engines, transmissions, air bags, radios, GPS units, cell phones, iPads, laptops, and purses.

North Las Vegas police offer these tips:



Take your vehicle's key; do not leave it in or on your vehicle.

Close and lock all windows and doors when you park.

Park in well-lit areas if possible.

Never leave valuables in your vehicle, especially if they can be seen from outside the vehicle.

Jason Crocco, an expert in self-defense and co-founder of Fight Capital says, "your life is more important than a car."

Crocco offers classes on ways to protect yourself at Fight Capital Gym.