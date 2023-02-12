North Las Vegas police report man with dementia, high blood pressure missing

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department is searching for a missing 62-year-old man, and they are also asking for the public's assistance for the search.

The NLVPD Office of Public Information said Danny Conn, 62, was last seen Saturday around 9 a.m. near his home at the 3300 block of Decatur Boulevard.

"His home is located near North Decatur Boulevard and West Cheyenne Avenue in North Las Vegas," police said.

Police continue saying Conn suffers from dementia, thyroid disorder and high blood pressure. Police describe Conn as a Caucasian male adult, 6'1" and weighs about 200 pounds. He also has short grey hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Conn is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department immediately at 702-633-9111.