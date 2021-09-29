North Las Vegas police need help to locate missing teen

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — North Las Vegas police need help to locate a 15-year-old Taylor Russell who was last seen on Sept. 17 at about 7:50 a.m. near the 6500 block of McCarran Street.

Police say Russell is Black with a light complexion, 5-foot-4, approximately 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and had a purple bag. She has scars on both forearms.

Authorities say, she may be in emotional distress and currently does not have access to her medication.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Russell is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department immediately at 702-633-9111.

