UPDATE: North Las Vegas police locate missing man Herman Clemons

MARCH 12 UPDATE: Police have located the 33-year-old male, Herman Clemons, who was reported missing on March 9. Clemons was located in good health and spirits.

ORIGINAL STORY

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) -- North Las Vegas Police Department is seeking the public's help to locate a 33-year-old man who went missing today at about 1:30 p.m.

Police say 33-year-old Herman Clemons was reported missing, by his mother.

Clemons was last seen running south on North Donna Street, from East Carey Avenue, near his home located on the 1000 block of East Carey.

Clemons is described as a black male, about 5 foot 8, 132 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue/turquoise T-shirt, black/dark gray jacket, black sweatpants with green pocket zippers, and black shoes.

Police say Clemons suffers from a diminished mental capacity making him unable to take care of himself.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Clemons is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department immediately at 702-633-9111.

