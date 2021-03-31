North Las Vegas police need help to find missing man

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police need help to locate a 30-year-old man who went missing in North Las Vegas.

30-year-old Brandon Shawn Weifenbach was last seen on March 28 at about 1:44 a.m. near his home located on the 2100 block of East Brooks Avenue.

Weifenbach is described as a white male, about 5 foot 11in, and about 198 pounds.

He has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

It is not known what he was last wearing when he went missing.

Police say he might be in the area of The Courtyard Homeless Resource Center near East Foremaster Lane and North Las Vegas Boulevard.

Weifenbach suffers from autism, bipolar, epilepsy, schizophrenia, and he is diabetic. He did not take his medication with him.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Weifenbach is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department immediately at 702-633-9111.

It should be noted that HIPPA permits disclosure upon request to law enforcement, and is authorized pursuant, 45 C.F.R. section 154.512.