North Las Vegas police need help locating 19-year-old woman last seen Thursday morning

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — North Las Vegas police need help locating a missing 19-year-old woman who they say is endangered.

Laryia Reagor was reported missing Aug. 1 and was last seen July 31 around 5 a.m. near her residence in the area of Martin Luther King Boulevard and June Avenue, according to authorities.



Police said Reagor is diagnosed with autism and functions at a level of a 9 to 12-year-old child. She requires medication and family supervision.

Reagor is a Black female, 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds. She has long brown hair in braids and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing tan pants and a long-sleeve gray shirt with a photo of Tupac Shakur.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at (702) 633-9111.