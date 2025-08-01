Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Local News

Actions

North Las Vegas police need help locating 19-year-old woman last seen Thursday morning

Laryia Reagor was last seen July 31 and requires medication and family supervision, according to authorities
Laryia Reagor
North Las Vegas Police Department
Laryia Reagor
Laryia Reagor
Posted

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — North Las Vegas police need help locating a missing 19-year-old woman who they say is endangered.

Laryia Reagor was reported missing Aug. 1 and was last seen July 31 around 5 a.m. near her residence in the area of Martin Luther King Boulevard and June Avenue, according to authorities.

Police said Reagor is diagnosed with autism and functions at a level of a 9 to 12-year-old child. She requires medication and family supervision.

Reagor is a Black female, 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds. She has long brown hair in braids and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing tan pants and a long-sleeve gray shirt with a photo of Tupac Shakur.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at (702) 633-9111.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Local News

Your locals' guide to extreme summer weather in Southern Nevada