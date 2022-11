LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — North Las Vegas Police Department officers were dispatched to the area of San Miguel and Coleman around 4:21 p.m. Saturday for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers discovered one man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The general public is advised to avoid the area and take alternate routes per a press release.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the NLVPD at (702) 633-9111.