North Las Vegas police investigating death of man who suffered from blunt force trauma

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department is investigating an incident where they found a male suffering from blunt force trauma Wednesday night.

Around 10:40 p.m. on December 7, north valley police officers responded to a report of an injured person at the intersection of east Craig Road and Berg Street.

When officers arrived, they located a male adult suffering from blunt force trauma and began lifesaving measures. Medical personnel responded and transported the male to UMC where the male succumbed to his injuries.

NLVPD Detectives and Traffic Division were called to the scene to continue the investigation.

"This is an ongoing investigation, and more information will be released as it develops," police said.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office according to police.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged by police to contact the NLVPD at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.