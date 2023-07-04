North Las Vegas police investigating death of alleged house intruder

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An alleged house intruder is dead following a shooting Tuesday afternoon, North Las Vegas police say.

Police are on scene at the 600 block of Sand Sage Avenue near Carey Avenue and Revere Street. Investigation by police revealed that an adult man entered a house through the front door.

The man was reportedly "not known by the residents."

Police said the intruder was dead when officers arrived.

Anyone who may have information about this crime is urged by police to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.